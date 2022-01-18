Thulsie twins to appear in court on Tuesday

LOCAL

The Thulsie twins will return to the High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday morning.

The media is expected to bring an application to broadcast proceedings.

The brothers are facing charges for plotting attacks on South African soil.

Tony-Lee and Brandon-Lee Thulsie were arrested in 2016 following raids in various parts of Gauteng.

They were accused of having links to the Islamic State group. The state alleged they were plotting to detonate explosives at the US embassy and Jewish institutions in the country.

The brothers have been denied bail twice and have been incarcerated for over five years awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, the state says it’s ready to proceed within the next two weeks.

“Unlawful incaceration”

Civil organisations say their incarceration is unlawful and unacceptable. The Media Review Network is calling for the brothers to be released if their trial date is not finalised.

Since their arrest five years ago, the pair has not set foot outside prison.

“We are deeply concerned about the fate of the two brothers, the Thulsie twins, who have been unfairly dubbed as terror twins. They have effectively been detained for the past 5 years without trial. This raises many questions. One about the irregularity lawfulness of arrest in 2016. Now the state has been floundering in providing any sustainable or credible evidence,” says Media Review Network’s Iqbal Jassat explains.

“[I] think it’s highly shocking and unfair for us in a democracy to have such a case on our hands that these boys are being incarcerated and the keys have effectively been thrown away,” says Jassat.

-Additional reporting by Sashin Naidoo

Source: SABC