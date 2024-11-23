Thulani Dasa Foundation provides school shoes for learners following controversial letter from Hout Bay school

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Following a controversial letter from Sentinel Primary School in Hout Bay threatening to bar seven learners from writing exams due to not wearing proper school shoes, the Thulani Dasa Foundation has stepped in to assist. The organization provided the learners with school shoes and socks.

Speaking to VOC News, Thulani Dasa highlighted the struggles faced by thousands of learners who lack access to basic necessities, including school shoes.

“While many politicians pay lip service to the plight of these seven learners, we took action by purchasing and delivering the shoes and socks to them. As we celebrate the festive season, let’s not forget that thousands of learners live in poverty, with many unable to afford even the most basic needs, let alone a good pair of school shoes. Unfortunately, the cost of school shoes is beyond what most families can afford,” said Dasa.

Although the school has retracted the letter, GOOD Party Secretary-General Brett Herron described it as “cruel, humiliating, and unconstitutional.” He criticized school governing bodies for implementing discriminatory policies based on language, culture, or social class, stating, “Denying education to children without proper shoes perpetuates the cycle of poverty.”

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) confirmed the letter was sent to specific Grade 3 parents. Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond reiterated that, while uniform policies must be upheld, learners cannot be excluded from exams or classroom activities for failing to comply.

Photo: X/@ThulaniDasa

VOC