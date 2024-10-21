Thulani Dasa Foundation launches Sanitary pad drive

A Local Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) launched a sanitary drive to assist the many vulnerable matric learners who have embarked on their final exams on Monday morning.

The Thulani Dasa Foundation said the drive aims to ensure that every young girl is confident enough to take the exams without having to worry about not having hygiene products, which is the common cause for many young girls missing school when they start menstruating.

Thulani Dasa, the foundation’s founder, emphasized the need to break cultural taboos surrounding menstruation.

“As a black man in my culture, it is taboo to discuss menstruation. As a father of three daughters, I felt compelled to challenge these cultural barriers and gender stereotypes. I want to create an environment where girls feel comfortable discussing their needs with their fathers,” he explained.

This initiative encourages girls to ask their fathers for funds to purchase sanitary pads.

Dasa highlighted the importance of addressing period poverty, noting that many young girls miss classes or even drop out of school due to menstrual challenges.

“Our goal is to ensure that girls remain in school and feel no shame about menstruation, which is a natural bodily function. We need everyone’s support to protect young girls from exploitation,” he said.

As the foundation continues its sanitary pad collection drive, Dasa has urged the public to donate. Contributions can be made by contacting the foundation at 076 964 8805 for collection or by donating funds to their Capitec account: Thulani Dasa Foundation, account number 181 328 3018.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay