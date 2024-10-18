Three more arrested in connection with Stellenbosch student’s murder

Police have arrested three additional suspects in connection with the tragic murder of Jesse Mitchell, a first-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) student at Stellenbosch University. The latest arrests include two males, aged 29 and 28, and a 31-year-old female, bringing the total number of suspects apprehended to four. A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after the incident.

The teenage suspect is set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Friday (18 October 2024), while the other suspects will make their court appearances once charges are formalized.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, Mitchell was cycling down Borcherd Street in Stellenbosch on Wednesday when he was confronted and stabbed in the neck. The attackers then robbed him of his personal belongings.

“Initial reports suggest that the 19 year old first year student was robbed and stabbed on Wednesday, 16 October 2024 in the early morning hours at about 03:00.”

“He succumbed due to a fatal stab wound to the neck. An intricate investigation by Stellenbosch detectives in collaboration with crime intelligence led to the arrest of a 19-year-old male suspect within hours of the commission of the crime,” Pojie stated.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General (Adv.) Thembisile Patekile, has praised the efforts of the Stellenbosch Police in collaboration with crime intelligence and detectives, which led to the swift apprehension of four suspects.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels