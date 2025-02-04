Three killed in suspected vigilante attack in Delft South

Three people were shot and set alight in what is believed to be an act of vigilantism in Gushendoda, Delft South, during the early hours of Monday morning (February 4).

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit are investigating the brutal killings.

“Two of the bodies are male, while the third is believed to be female, although identification is yet to be made.”

“The victims were shot and set alight after gunshots were heard in the area,” added Traut.

The motive behind the killings remains unknown, and no arrests have been made.

“Vigilantism is condemned in the strongest possible terms. Those involved are regarded as ruthless criminals. Harbouring a criminal is also punishable by law,” he warned.

Authorities have urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or reporting anonymously via the My SAPS mobile app.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm