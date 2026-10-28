Three Killed and More Than Five Wounded in Taxi-Related Shootings Across Cape Town

By Odwa Mkentane

Three people have been killed and more than five others wounded in a series of taxi-related shootings in various parts of Cape Town. The shootings, which involved two taxi associations, the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), occurred within 24 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, Gugulethu police registered two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder following a shooting incident at approximately 14:50 at the corner of NY1 and NY3A in Gugulethu.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded in Japhta K. Masemola Street, H Block, Khayelitsha, on Tuesday.

In another incident, police registered three counts of attempted murder following separate shootings that occurred on Tuesday between 04:55 and 06:20 in Usompempe Street.

On Wednesday morning, Delft police opened two attempted murder cases and a case of discharging a firearm following a shooting involving taxi drivers at Palm Taxi Rank in Delft at approximately 07:00.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the circumstances surrounding the incidents were under investigation and that the motive for the attacks was believed to be taxi-related.

Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas confirmed that the Delft taxi rank had been closed following an outbreak of violence rooted in several longstanding taxi route disputes in the area.

“This violence stems from longstanding disputes between CATA and CODETA over minibus taxi routes and operating rights, particularly in Delft, Khayelitsha and Somerset West. Years of mediation, negotiations and even High Court intervention have failed to bring about a lasting resolution.

“The latest tensions centre on contested routes between Delft, Epping and Killarney, with the very real danger that violence could spread to other major commuter corridors. Thousands of passengers depend on these services every day, and the consequences of further escalation would be devastating. These disputes must be resolved through lawful processes and meaningful engagement, not intimidation, shootings and bloodshed,” Quintas said.

Quintas added that the City was monitoring the situation closely and that resources had been deployed to protect commuters and public transport infrastructure.

Western Cape Education MEC Jaco Londt said the taxi- and gang-related violence reported across parts of Cape Town on Wednesday morning had raised serious safety and transport concerns for National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates.

“The WCED immediately alerted examination centres and put contingency measures in place. A small number of candidates had to be redirected to alternative centres but were ultimately able to write.

“It is deeply unfortunate that our candidates had to endure this additional stress before such an important examination. We appeal to all parties to ensure that calm prevails so that our candidates can travel safely and focus on their examinations. The WCED will continue to monitor this situation closely.

“We extend our sincere thanks to all officials and principals who worked swiftly to manage this situation this morning. Their response demonstrates the strength of our collective efforts to support our candidates and ensure that every reasonable step is taken to protect their opportunity to write their examinations,” Londt said.

Photo: VOCfm