Three due to appear in court for illegal gun possession

Three adult males are due to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Friday for the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a case of robbery was reported at the Khayelitsha community service centre.

“South African Police Services (SAPS) members immediately responded to the complaint and saw an unknown man fitting the description running towards a vehicle that was static in Sulani Drive, Site B. The members searched the vehicle and its occupants and found a 9mm pistol with ammunition under the front seat of the vehicle,” he added.

 

Image: SAPS

