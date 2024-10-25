Salt River, Cape Town  25 October 2024

Three arrested in deadly Bishop Lavis shooting

Three suspects, aged 17, 24, and 29, have been arrested in connection with Thursday’s shooting in Bishop Lavis, which claimed the lives of seven individuals. The South African Police Service (SAPS) reported that a multidisciplinary tracing team worked overnight to apprehend the suspects, and a firearm recovered during the operation has been sent for ballistic testing to determine its role in the crime. The suspects are facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm, and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that the death toll rose to seven following the passing of a 26-year-old female victim from severe head injuries. “Additional deployments will remain in Bishop Lavis to help stabilize the area. High-density operations, patrols, and raids will continue as preventative measures,” Potelwa stated.

Last night, an armed suspect reportedly entered an informal dwelling on Kogelberg Street and opened fire on the occupants, killing seven people aged between 24 and 55. Two other victims sustained injuries and were taken to a medical facility.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing into a separate mass shooting incident in Atlantis where five people were killed and five others wounded on Wednesday evening.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

