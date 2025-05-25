More VOCFM News

The Western Cape government proposes three mixed-use housing options for the Tafelberg site

By Kouthar Sambo

The Western Cape government has proposed three mixed-use housing options for the Tafelberg site in Sea Point, blending market, affordable, and social units. With planning in the early stages and public consultations due in June 2026, housing activists say this could mark progress toward spatial justice in Cape Town.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, the Head of Political Organising and Campaigns for housing organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi, Buhle Booi, said the move is “good news” – though the organisation is holding its breath until there is the delivery of homes on the ground.

“Overall, this is good news because the Western Cape Government has come around through the pressure of social movements to invest in housing for people,” said Booi.

“The proposed mixed-use development will be market-related units, which are important to cross subsidise for more income earners and social housing,” added Booi.

