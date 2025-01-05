More VOCFM News

The Western Cape E-hailing Association urges drivers to remain vigilant and exercise caution when accepting rides

By Kouthar Sambo

The Western Cape E-hailing Association urged drivers to remain vigilant and exercise caution when accepting rides. This warning follows an e-hailing driver who transported his clients to Strandfontein on New Year’s Day when the driver retaliated and shot at his attackers after they tried to rob him with a firearm.

Early reports noted that police officials are investigating a case of murder, attempted murder, carjacking, and attempted armed robbery following the shooting.

In another incident, dash cam footage recently went viral, depicting an e-hailing driver robbed at knifepoint by two teenagers.

The Western Cape E-hailing Association’s HOD for Safety and Security, Keith Francis, spoke on VOC’s Sunday Live show, saying that people were acting as bystanders, watching the incident unfolding as opposed to getting help.

“It is sad that e-hailing drivers are being attacked while we are providing a service to the community. Additionally, if you watch the video, you will see people standing around watching, not even reporting the incident,” remarked Francis.

