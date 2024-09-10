Salt River, Cape Town  10 September 2024

More VOCFM News

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has reaches a huge point of contention in India

By Kouthar Sambo

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, has reached a huge point of contention following the fourth meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to examine the Bill – the meeting was held last week Friday.

The bill will soon be tabled in parliament for approval which has huge implications for the Muslims in India at large. Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, a geo-political analyst of southeast Asia, Salman Khan, deemed the situation “very sad” and attributed the phenomenon to India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who has an anti-Muslim stance.

“Whether he has an issue with the Niqaab, slaughtering of the cow, or socio-economic, there is always an anti-Islamic stance. The government is trying to revoke certain clauses within the bill, especially clause 40 of this Amendment bill – which seeks to omit section 104 related to the application of the Act to properties given or donated by persons who are non-Muslim,” explained Khan.

Listen further as he delves into conversation around this matter.

Photo: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind/X

