The VOC Summer festival returns this December

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

With the Voice of the Cape Radio (VOC) set to celebrate its 29th birthday this month, thrilling changes in programming can be expected, but the most exhilarating news of all is the return of the biggest cultural event of the season, the VOC summer festival!

Following the cancellation of the festival in 2023, the VOC listeners have been requesting the return of the festival, and as always, the number one community radio station in the province aims to please.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, VOC Sales and Marketing consultant and presenter Zain Majiet announced that the festival will take place during the weekend of the 6th–8th of December 2024 at the Athlone Stadium.

“An event loved by many is set to return this December bigger and better than before. We have been working behind the scenes for months on end trying to get our ducks in a row, and we can proudly say that we are ready to host one of the biggest events on the calendar come December,” he beamed.

In its quest to serve the community, Majiet said the festival caters for young and old with activities galore to tickle every fancy.

“We know that the event is a networking opportunity for many businesses, but it is also an event for families to relax and enjoy the festivities that come with the month of December, so we want to make this event as fun as possible with rides, food stalls and information sessions with several businesses to ensure that both vendors, stall holders and event attendees get their money’s worth,” he stressed.

Majiet urged food stalls and food trucks to await further details before calling the station to book a spot, as there is already a waiting queue.

“When we cancelled our festival last year, many food trucks and food stall owners did not want to be reimbursed, they opted to stay on the list, so we have to make sure that they are sorted before we announce that food stalls and food truck spaces are available, but we can assure you that once we have gathered all information, we will make an announcement immediately,” he said.

For those who wish to enquire further details, call 021 442 3500.