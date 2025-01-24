The Vital Role of Discipline in Schools

By Rachel Mohamed

Discipline forms the cornerstone of any thriving school environment, playing a crucial role in shaping well-rounded, responsible individuals. From arriving on time to adhering to uniform policies, these seemingly simple rules instill values of respect, accountability, and focus.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast Show, retired educator and former principal of Spine Road High School, Riyaad Najaar, highlighted that discipline starts at home.

“If rules and structures are absent at home, schools should step in to make a difference. Teachers play a crucial role in leading by example,” said Najaar.

He further emphasized that teachers should uphold the school’s code of conduct by managing their time effectively, arriving early to class, and dressing appropriately.

“No child is born a criminal, and no child is inherently rude. Unfortunately, their circumstances often lead them to behave a certain way at school,” Najaar added.

