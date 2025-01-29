The SACP urges the Hawks to double down on its efforts and investigate Mayco members JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg

By Kouthar Sambo

After the Hawks’ raid on the offices of two Mayoral Committee Members, JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, amid allegations of tender fraud in the construction sector, the South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Brian Bunting District in Cape Town urged the Hawks to double down on its efforts and investigations on the matter.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Prof Dirk Kotze noted this is not the first time the same two members of the mayoral committee have been in a similar situation in the past.

“This situation is ongoing to a large extent however, the members are in sensitive portfolios, and there is the possibility of pushback, especially those with policing involved, to get them off balance,” explained Kotze.

“Looking from the outside in the situation is too premature and complex to be assessing since there is currently no basis on which we can make a statement of whether the allegations are true or false,” clarified Kotze.

Furthermore, Speaking to VOC News, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis noted the raid by authorities.

“They’ve offered full cooperation to the SAPS but have not been made aware of the specific allegations at this stage. I’ve requested an urgent briefing from SAPS to understand the details of this matter and will determine the necessary further actions once this has been received,” said Hill-Lewis.

Photo: JP Smith/Facebook