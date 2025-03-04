The SA ChinWoo Kungfu Team excels at 20th Hong Kong International Wushu Kungfu Championship in China

By Kouthar Sambo

The SA ChinWoo Kungfu Team, headed by VOC’s very own PM Drive show host and Kungfu legend Shifu Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, secured 14 gold, two silver, and one bronze at the 20th Hong Kong International Wushu Kungfu Championship from 28 February to 3 March (2025).

According to Chafeker, the team won a total of 17 Medals in the following areas:

Group Synchronized Divisions

Dual Sparring Events

Weapons Divisions

TaiChi

Individual Taolu Forms

San Da Chinese Kickboxing Full Contact

Furthermore, the following competitors secured:

Junaid Chafeker: four gold

Muhammad Saifullah Chafeker: four gold, two silver and one bronze

Ghumayd Goolam: three gold and one silver

Muhammad Ashiq Kajee: two gold

Thaakir Husain Ahmed: one gold

Reflecting on Ramadan in China

“Last week Friday, 28 February (2025), we were able to perform Jumuah at the oldest Mosque in China, built in the early 6th century, Huaisheng Mosque in Guangzhou. We then headed for the Championship, where the team excelled. We are currently in Guangzhou, where we broke our fast with the Chinese Muslim community. We will also be visiting Sa’ad Ibn Abi Waqqas memorial park in Guangzhou – he first brought Islam to China,” said Chafeker.

“The team were observing fast for the holy month of Ramadan while competing on day two of the championship. The team is now en route back to mainland China to spend a few days Ramadan experience with Chinese Muslims on the mainland and will arrive back in South Africa at the end of the week,” he added

Photos: Supplied