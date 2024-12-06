The NSRI cautions beach goers to adopt a “safety-conscious mindset” in and around water

By Kouthar Sambo

As holiday goers flock to the beach to enjoy a swim, the National Sea Rescue Institutes’ (NSRI) Craig Lambinon, spoke on VOC’s PM Drive show, cautioning swimmers to be on high alert and remain vigilant near water bodies.

Lambinon provided an update on the latest drowning incident, citing a tragedy in Soweto.

“On arrival on the scene, an extensive sea and shoreline search commenced for a teenager, age 16, who was last seen in the water while swimming with a group of friends, all from Soweto, Gauteng.”

“It appears that the group of teenagers and their two carers, who are their coaches, from Soweto (who are in Port Alfred attending a sports event), had reportedly gone down to the beach to take a swim (not related to the sports event) when, while swimming, the teenager is suspected to have gone missing in the water, and the alarm was raised,” detailed Lambinon.

Furthermore, as we edge closer to school holidays, he appealed to the public to adopt a “safety-conscious mindset in and around water.”

*Listen further

Photo: NSRI [online]