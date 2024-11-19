The National Consumer Commission (NCC) says sausages being prepared in unsanitary conditions is rather concerning

By Kouthar Sambo

Following a raid by the City of Cape Town and police following a tip-off that revealed sausages being prepared in unsanitary conditions, two owners of Gubta Meats in Mfuleni in the Western Cape, together with four of their employees made their first appearance in court on Friday. Furthermore, the butchery was immediately closed and the workers were detained.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, National Consumer Commission (NCC) Consumer rights expert Ntaba said the matter is rather concerning and that the commission is grateful the authorities took charge of the situation.

“We are grateful the authorities clamped down on the activity and responded to ensure the safety of South Africans. Some establishments are not compliant with various laws of South Africa and it is for this reason and it is for this reason there are all hands on deck to monitor the situation.”

“Suppliers have an obligation to abide by various laws of the country when they produce or trade food items in the country,” stressed Ntaba.

Photo: Pexels