The Municipal Employees Pension Fund announces that 97 percent of two-pot claims are successfully processed

The Municipal Employees Pension Fund has announced that 97 percent of the two-pot claims received have been successfully processed and paid out. Mathawe Matsapola from the fund stated that the remaining 3 percent, which accounts for 113 members, has not yet been finalized. This delay is due to various reasons, including ongoing divorce proceedings, outstanding claim documents, defaulting members, defaulting municipalities, and cases where members have withdrawn their applications.

“Some members do not qualify for the two-pot claims because the amount exceeds a specified limit, while others may pass away after submitting their two-pot applications or decline the tax application. In such cases, members are required to visit the South African Revenue Services (SARS),” Matsapola explained.

