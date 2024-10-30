More VOCFM News

The Mozambique democratic crisis calls for urgent international solidarity and intervention to protect human rights

By Kouthar Sambo

The Mozambique democratic crisis has called for urgent international solidarity and intervention to protect human rights. This comes after the elections in Mozambique left an appalling aftermath leading to the escalation of state violence.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Tuesday, a development economist and analyst of the African continent, Dr Jason Matsyoka, said reports of violence have been resurfacing before the elections.

“The decalaration of the president as the winner also led to cases of irregularities which has resulted in full-blown conflict against the opposition who was arguing that the results were not really free and fair – there are cases that inidcated the elections were not free and fair,” explained Matsyoka.

Kouthar Sambo

