The Minister of Police engages in communication with the private sector

By Rachel Mohamed

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has engaged in discussions with private-sector security companies with speculation rife around Mchunu’s intention to establish cooperation between the public and private sectors.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, Professor Dumisani Mabunda, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Police Practice at the University of South Africa said from time to time the reshuffling of new ministers in the Portfolio of the Police Ministry remains a challenge.

He further stated when ministers enter the office for the first time after being sworn in to perform their duties they work from scratch.

“No minister would want to implement what was planned by the previous minister of police.” However, let me indicate that this is an encouraging move by the police as we look at the crime rate getting out of hand. The involvement of private security would play a significant role in terms of visible policing,” he said.

Mabunda further highlighted that a memorandum of understanding had been signed with various security industries which is “a good sign” and if implemented would bring visible policing in most affected areas where crime is rampant.

VOC News

Photo: @SAPoliceService/X