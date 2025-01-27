The Media Review Network: “Trump thinks Palestinians will simply lie down and accept ethnic cleansing. The Zionists failed to do it with American help”

By Kouthar Sambo

“What makes the US’ Donald Trump different is his very brazen about it – he thinks Palestinians will simply lie down and accept ethnic cleansing. The Zionists failed to do it with American help, and now he thinks he can do it diplomatically.”

This is according to the Media Review Network’s Ahmed Jazbhay during an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday.

The statement followed claims as US President Donald Trump said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza. According to recent reports, Trump requested Jordan’s King Abdullah and planned to ask Egypt’s president too.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned Trump’s claim and stated that they “categorically reject any plans to deport or displace them from their land.”

“We call on the US administration to stop these proposals that are in line with the Zionist plans and conflict with the rights and free will of our people, and to enable Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” stressed Hamas.

*Listen further for the whole interview

Photo: QudsNen/X [screenshot]