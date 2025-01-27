More VOCFM News

The Media Review Network: “Trump thinks Palestinians will simply lie down and accept ethnic cleansing. The Zionists failed to do it with American help”

By Kouthar Sambo

“What makes the US’ Donald Trump different is his very brazen about it – he thinks Palestinians will simply lie down and accept ethnic cleansing. The Zionists failed to do it with American help, and now he thinks he can do it diplomatically.”

This is according to the Media Review Network’s Ahmed Jazbhay during an interview on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday.

The statement followed claims as US President Donald Trump said he wants Egypt and Jordan to take in Palestinians from Gaza. According to recent reports, Trump requested Jordan’s King Abdullah and planned to ask Egypt’s president too.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned Trump’s claim and stated that they “categorically reject any plans to deport or displace them from their land.”

“We call on the US administration to stop these proposals that are in line with the Zionist plans and conflict with the rights and free will of our people, and to enable Palestinian people to achieve their freedom and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” stressed Hamas.

*Listen further for the whole interview

Photo: QudsNen/X [screenshot]

 

 

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app