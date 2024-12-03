The Media Review Network: “Allepo is a key transit route between Iran and Lebanon. It is clear that Israel is trying to strangle the supply route”

By Kouthar Sambo

Opposition forces with the group Hay’et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have seized control of large parts of Aleppo, one of Syria’s largest cities, after a recent surprise offensive.

The move marks a new phase in Syria’s long-running civil war, which began in 2011 during the Arab Spring protests. This comes after the forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had previously held Aleppo, along with its allies in Iran, Russia, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, an Executive Member of the Media Review Network (MRN), Dr. Ahmed Jazbhay, said there are “many shades of grey when it comes to the surprise offensive.”

“This group (HTS) steps in at a time when Hezbollah is weakened, given the war with the Zionist entity in Lebanon, it is surprising we have an offensive which was very swift of taking over Allepo.”

“Allepo is a key transit route between Iran and Lebanon. It is where Lebanon’s Hezbollah gets its weapons from. It is clear that Israel is trying to strangle the supply route as part of its strategy. The move is done with the help of the Americans, thereby getting rid of a key threat,” detailed Jazbhay.

*Listen further

Photo: Sourced [screenshot]