The Life and Times of Imam Gassan Solomon

By Rachel Mohamed

The Imam Gassan Solomon Foundation (IGSF) will officially launch a new biography titled The Echoes of Freedom: The Story of Imam Gassan Solomon, authored by Faseeg Manie. The book traces the extraordinary life and legacy of Imam Gassan Solomon — revered religious leader, political activist, and one of the founding members of Voice of the Cape radio.

Nasser Solomon, son of the late Imam and a founding member of the IGSF, shared how the idea of the foundation came to life following an early conversation with author Faseeg Manie.

“Our first conversation was in April 2024, and it reignited the long-standing idea of establishing the foundation,” he said.

Nasser recalled that following Imam Gassan’s passing in October 2009, family friend and prominent Cape Town attorney Gasant Orrie had already suggested forming a foundation to preserve and extend the Imam’s legacy.

“It’s about honouring Imam’s legacy on a sustainable level — but ultimately, it’s about contributing to building a society grounded in ethical leadership.”

Author and retired high school principal Faseeg Manie spoke of the intensive research and challenges he faced in capturing Imam Gassan’s journey of activism and spiritual leadership.

“In 1959, at just 17 years old, he applied to the University of Cape Town. As someone classified as a second-class citizen, the experience became a defining moment. It was the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre that truly radicalized him.”

Manie also recounted other major events that shaped Imam Gassan’s life, including the family’s forced removal from Constantia in 1966, and the profound impact of losing his mentor, Imam Abdullah Haron, in 1969.

The book launch event will take place on Saturday, 12 April, at the Homecoming Centre, located on the corner of Buitenkant and Caledon Streets in District Six, Cape Town.

Photo: Imam Gassan Solomon Foundation