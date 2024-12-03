More VOCFM News

The Kifness slams Gift of the Givers’ founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman in a social media post

By Kouthar Sambo

South African Parody artist David Scott, also known as The Kifness, took to social media, calling Gift of the Givers’ founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman “a radical Islamist under the guise of a humanitarian.”

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Africa4Palestine’s Ali Komape said The Kifness is rather “racist” and that the move should not come as a surprise at all.

“He has been very pro-Israel in the past, and he has been problematic on the issue of Palestine. The Kifness enjoys the freedom black South Africans fought hard for, and unfortunately, he is exercising his freedom of speech,” remarked Komape.

*Take a listen further 

*VOC News has reached out to Gift of the Givers’ founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman but comment was declined

