The IEB announces a whopping 98.47% pass rate with the Class of 2024

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced earlier in the week a whopping 98.47% pass rate with the Class of 2024. According to the IEB, this remains to be the “highest pass rate in five years.”

National pass rate

The national matric pass rate is 87.3% in 2024, while the Free State is the best-performing province, followed by Kwazulu-Natal, Gauteng, North West, and the Western Cape.

Provincial pass rates are as follows:

1. Free State: 91%

2. KwaZulu-Natal: 89.5%

3. Gauteng: 88.4%

4. North West: 87.5%

5. Western Cape: 86.6%

6. Limpopo: 85.1%

7. Mpumalanga 84.99%

8. Eastern Cape: 84.98%

9. Northern Cape: 84.2%

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube commended the matric class of 2024, wishing them the best for the future.

Muslim schools across the Western Cape which maintained a high standard in matric results

Al Azhar High School – 97.6% pass rate

Al Azhar Institute of Paarl – 90% pass rate

Darul Arqam High School – 100% pass rate

Darul Islam High School – 80.9% pass rate

Darun Naim Academy – 100% pass rate

Islamia College – 100% pass rate

Madrasatur Rajaa Strand High School – 100% pass rate

Oracle Senior Secondary High School – 98% pass rate

The Leadership College – 93.2% pass rate

Analysis – bridging education and online learning

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, education expert Professor Mary Metcalf said these results should be well celebrated.

“I think we should be thanking our teachers for all of the hard work they put in, and we should be looking at ways to improve further moving into 2025.”

“We need to listen carefully to what Minister Gwarube said: if we want to improve participation and success in Mathematics and the quality of the passes, we have to shift our focus from the great excitement around the NSC results in Grade 12 – to look into performances of the system across the grades more frequently,” explained Metcalf.

