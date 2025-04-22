More VOCFM News

The ICJ announces an extension for Israel to submit its defense in a genocide case before The Hague

“By an Order dated 14 April 2025, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has extended the time-limit for the filing of the Counter-Memorial of Israel to 12 January 2026 in the case.”

This is based on a statement from the ICJ last week, which announced an extension for Israel to submit its defense in a genocide case before The Hague.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, attorney Yousha Tayob said that Israel responded to South Africa’s memorial submitted to the ICJ as a formality while continuing killing without impunity.

“Israel breached the ceasefire agreement, and they’ve continued with their mass bombing. From a legal point of view, the extension is an unfair call because there’s already a finding of plausible genocide,” explained Tayob.

*Listen to the full interview here. 

Photo: @CIJ_ICJ/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

