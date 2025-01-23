The Home Affairs Committee of Parliament is supports Minister Leon Schreiber’s efforts to modernize the department

By Kouthar Sambo

The Home Affairs Committee of Parliament is supporting Minister Leon Schreiber’s efforts to modernize the department. This comes as the committee claimed that it would back a proposal to be exempted from having to use the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) for its systems.

According to chairperson Mosa Chabane, the department’s IT system still had too many glitches, which hindered the digitization effort and had a detrimental effect on customer service.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Legal Expert Frederick Bakala said the move to digitization is “wonderful” given the difficulties in relating to customer services.

“All the offices of the Home Affairs have long ques by people, which is rather inhumane, so the move to modernise means Minister Screiber is putting the needs of people first,” explained Bakala.

