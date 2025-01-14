More VOCFM News

The former Polish President of the ICC slams Poland’s decision to protect Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu from the Court’s arrest warrant

By Kouthar Sambo

The former Polish President of the International Criminal Court (ICC) slammed Poland’s decision to protect Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu from the Court’s arrest warrant should he decide to attend a commemoration of the liberation of Auschwitz.

This comes after the ICC issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, critics have argued that the move would challenge the credibility and functioning of the ICC, therefore defeating its objective.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, attorney Yousha Tayob said the situation is redundant and that the move implicates a “breach of international law on the ICC’s part.”

“The difficulty is that the ICC has no enforcement mechanism and is dependent on its member states doing what is right in terms of their obligation and Rome Statute of the ICC – it’s hollow judgments,” explained Tayob.

 

Photo: @IntlCrimCourt/X

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

