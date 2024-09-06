Salt River, Cape Town  6 September 2024

The DRC recieves its first shipment of Mpox vaccines

By Kouthar Sambo

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be seeing its first shipment of Mpox vaccines to curb the current surge amid the conflict in the war-torn region.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, Development Economist and Senior Researcher at the Department of Political Science at the University of Pretoria, Dr Jason Musyoka, said the DRC falls under the “fragile states” following the numerous collapses of the state.

“When the state has a conflict momentum, there is no way to monitor governers, and this includes issues of health. The DRC has the highest number of infections, hitting around 90% of infections prevalent throughout the region,” clarified Musyoka.

Photo: DrKarimWafa/X

Feel free to listen further as he unpacks the latest on this matter.

Aneeqa Du Plessis

