The double-edged sword of social media and adolescent consumption

While social media provides unique opportunities for connection and self-expression, it also exposes adolescents to various negative influences. This creates a double-edged sword that requires careful navigation by parents, educators, and young people.

Studies have shown that social media platforms are not just for entertainment; they significantly influence self-image, social interactions, and consumer behaviour.

Speaking to VOC News, former school counselor Tamzin Alfino, now a full-time therapist for children, explained the challenges she has seen adolescents face with social media consumption.

“At a stage where self-identity and self-esteem are still developing, teens are particularly vulnerable to comparison culture. Their degree of consumption and the nature of content they view impacts their self-esteem, mental health, and self-perception. They’re often comparing themselves to idealized content, and this can lead to a poor self-image.”

Meanwhile, Shawaal Abrahams, a parent of three, shared her approach to managing her children’s screen time.

“They can only use their phones after school or madrassah until 20h00, and during exams, they don’t have access at all,” she said.

Abrahams said she also uses the Family Link app to monitor app downloads, setting restrictions on which apps are allowed.

