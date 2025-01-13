More VOCFM News

The documented Palestinian death toll reaches over 46,580 people killed

By Kouthar Sambo

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that the documented Palestinian death toll has now reached over 46,580 people killed since October 7, 2023.

Speaking on VOC’s Breakfast show on Monday, Hassan Aslam Shad, an international lawyer, a graduate of Harvard Law School, and the first Pakistani to intern for six months at the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague cited the current propaganda doing the rounds in the public sphere.

“We are getting the impression that Israel would love to enter into a ceasefire, but it is Hamas who is preventing them from doing so – this is how the situation is being reported,” explained Aslam.

“It would not be in Israel’s Benjamin Netenayahu’s favour to have a ceasefire because he would be navigating collateral damage such as charges and prosecution for his war crimes,” clarified Aslam.

*Listen further as he unpacks the latest on this matter

Photo: QudsNen/X [Bejamin Netanyahu with his US ally Joe Biden]

