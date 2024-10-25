Salt River, Cape Town  25 October 2024

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) launches a criminal investigation into a 22-year-old South African participating in the Israeli military

By Kouthar Sambo

A criminal investigation into 22-year-old South African Aaron Bayhack by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) for his involvement in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians will be launched.

This comes as the Sandton-born Bayhack is a member of a notorious Israeli elite sniper team, the Ghost Unit, who openly celebrated the targeting and killing of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Friday, a legal expert and member of the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Dominique Pereira rehashed the struggle the PSC encountered in prosecuting those who participated in the Israeli military.

“The PSC has been trying to play an active role in having those joining the Israeli military prosecuted. This dates all the way back to 2009 when we were involved in handing a list of 73 South Africans of Jewish descent, who had fought for the Israeli military in 2008 and 2009, to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).”

“To the PSC’s dismay at a time (and perhaps outside political influence) matters were initiated by the officer but the NPA did not come to a decision to prosecute these individuals – we hope NPA’s attitude is different this time around,” detailed Pereira.

Photo: QudsNen [Online]

