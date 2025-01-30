The DA says the ANC has not been consulting with other parties when it comes to signing bills

By Kourthar Sambo

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has expressed disdain towards the African National Congress (ANC), citing the Government of National Unity (GNU) statement of intent meant that parties must be consulted on matters including previously passed bills.

This comes as ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to sign bills into law, while the DA accuses the party of disregarding the Government of National Unity (GNU) statement of intent.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, political analyst Dr. Levy Ndou said there is no need to talk to anybody because all parties are part of the parliament, which is where consultation takes place.

“If the DA is implicating that it wants the president to consult them before sighing a bill, it comes across as if they want to override parliamentary processes or as if they want to micromanage the president – and that is something contrary to the constitution,” explained Ndou.

Photo: @PresidencyZA/X