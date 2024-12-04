THE CITY STILL NEEDS TO REGISTER OVER 2,000 SPAZA SHOPS AHEAD OF THE DEADLINE

By Rachel Mohamed

The City of Cape Town has stated that it will continue working to ensure that spaza shops comply with regulations designed to protect public health and safety. Last week, the city recorded over 1,000 spaza shops. Following the tragic death of more than twenty children from consuming contaminated food, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for all spaza outlets to be registered by December 13.

“We have made significant progress, and many spaza shop owners are now utilizing our e-services,” said Rudolph.

He emphasized the steps the public must follow to register their spaza shops on the e-services platform, noting that some owners have encountered challenges in navigating the platform.

“To access our services, please follow these three steps:

1. Register on our website. After registration, you will receive an email containing a temporary password, which is valid for 48 hours.

2. Choose the environmental health service office that suits your needs.

3. Activate your account. Please allow approximately 5 hours for your profile to be activated. Once activated, you can apply for the certificate of accessibility through our e-services.”

