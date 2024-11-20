More VOCFM News

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) opposes Eskom’s request for electricity tariff increases.

By Rachel Mohamed

Public hearings have started around Eskom’s application for a price increase, with local government leaders arguing against the hike and highlighting the challenges faced by citizens. Tension persists in the city following last year’s increase in electricity tariffs, which exceeded the recommendations set by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA).

Speaking to VOC News, the Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis, stated that the city’s electricity tariffs are not among the highest in the country.

“Our subsidized tariffs for the poorest residents, known as the lifeline tariff, are the most generous in South Africa,” he said.

Hill-Lewis further noted that a comparison conducted city by city, in collaboration with independent organizations, showed that Cape Town offers the highest number of free units of electricity.

However, the Secretary-General of the GOOD Party, Brett Herron, has challenged the City of Cape Town’s decision to impose a tariff increase that surpassed NERSA’s recommendations last year.

“So, we are not talking about 36% of consumers in Cape Town supplied by the City. We are discussing 44%, and that is before considering the city’s additional unregulated surcharges on top of that increase.”

“Wealthy high-net-worth individuals will not feel the impact because they have purchased solar panels and are now off the grid. It will be the lower-middle income families who will suffer the most if this is approved.”

