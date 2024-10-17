The Chairperson of the Council of Bishops Diocesan College issues an apology following a pro-Palestine post on his Facebook page

By Kouthar Sambo

The Chairperson of the Council of Cape Town’s prestigious boarding school, Bishops Diocesan College, Crispin Sonn, issued an apology following a pro-Palestine post on his Facebook page.

This comes after the post left a rather bitter taste in the mouths of the Bishops Council, resulting in Sonn apologizing for expressing his views.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Thursday, a teacher and member of South African Jews for a Free Palestine, Rina King, said the approach on the school’s end “shuts down critical thinking and restricts people from sharing their views.”

“There are many academics throughout the world who have been silenced, and we expect this in America since it is an imperialist power that ensures their imperialist positions are being brainwashed into their school students,” remarked King.

“We don’t expect this in South Africa, and it is shocking that freedom of speech and various positions cannot be addressed in South Africa as people are being threatened after taking a stance on matters,” reiterated King.

Furthermore, the Human Rights Commission’s Chris Nissen said Mr. Sonn has all the right to express himself.

“If I was a member of the board, I would say Sonn has the right to express himself – whether he speaks for the board or the governing body is to be determined by the governing body. Education is about intellectual debates, and intelligent debates and views should never be restricted,” expressed Nissen.

*VOC News has reached out to Bishops Diocesan College for comment but the school has not responded.

Photo: Bishops Diocesan College/Facebook