The Cape Town Ulama Board strongly condemns the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Cape Town Ulama Board has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States (U.S.).

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari, President of the Cape Town Ulama Board, stressed the urgent need for the global Muslim ummah to transcend sectarian divisions in the face of ongoing aggression.

“Iran is standing for justice, and we must support this stance. We condemn the actions of the United States for aligning with Israel in launching attacks on Iran, only to call for a ceasefire after intensifying the violence,” said Mufti Haroon.

He further noted, “Western powers have a long track record of targeting Muslim countries. This marks the eighth such instance. The U.S. attacks and then asks why you’re bleeding—positioning itself as the hero after causing the harm.”

*Listen further as he devles into the latest details on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X