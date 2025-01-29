The average cost of the Household Food Basket increased by R50,32

The average food basket cost South Africans R50.32 in January 2025, compared to December 2024.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group (PMBEJD) has reported that a basic food basket cost R5 324.86 in January 2024, while a food basket in the first month of 2025 cost R5 433,70.

In January 2025, the Cape Town basket reached R5 368.58, up R123,17 (2,3%) monthly and R151,36 (2,9%) annually.

“Some of the foods in the basket increased in price in January 2025 by 2% or more, including maize meal, sugar beans, samp, cooking oil, salt, curry powder, tea, beef, fish, and carrots. While foods in the basket which decreased in price in January 2025, by 2% or more, include soup, chicken feet, beef liver, tomatoes and brown bread,” the group indicated.”

In a shocking revelation, the group indicated that the working class in many cases are unable to nutritiously sustain themselves or their families as the food prices are too expensive, coupled with the general cost of living.

“In this scenario, there is no possibility of a worker being able to afford enough nutritious food for her family. If the entire R2 051,11 all went to buy food, then for a family of 4 persons, it would provide R512,78 per person per month. This is below the food poverty line of R796,” it stated.

Image: Pixabay