Salt River, Cape Town  1 September 2024

The ANC’s Dada Morero says the party is advocating to train JMPD officers

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) Joburg chairperson, Dada Morero, said the party is advocating to train Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers in foreign languages as a measure to improve crime-fighting efforts.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, Senior Training Coordinator from the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) focusing on Transnational Organised Crime and Terrorism Willem Else, said the phenomenon is an oble idea.

“You don’t learn a language in three to four weeks so the process will take time and it has to be sustainable. This speaks to organised crime syndicates that speak in another language which can save time on getting an interpreter because officers would then be able to interpret,” explained Else.

*Feel free to listen further as he delves into discussion.

Photo:  ANC/X

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

