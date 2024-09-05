The ANC faces its biggest “existential threat” in the KZN

By Kouthar Sambo

The African National Congress (ANC) is facing its biggest, what early media reports describe as an “existential threat” in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), just three months after a devastating loss.

This comes as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party continues to remain the dominant party in the KZN, resulting in the ANC being lost in translation.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, a political analyst Redge Nkosi said this is not the end game as the MK party already established its empire in the KZN.

“The departure of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Floyd Shivambu to the MK party is rather unfortunate and the move may inspire others to follow suit. Alternatively, let’s not forget that not all members within the ANC are pro-Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition, and this may result in a small migration of people transitioning to the MK party,” detailed Nkosi.

Photo: VOCfm

