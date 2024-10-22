The 2024 BRICS summit kicks off in Kazan, Russia: could this be a turning point for the Global South?

By Kouthar Sambo

The 2024 BRICS summit will be taking place in Kazan, Russia, on Tuesday, 22 to 24 October. This crucial gathering comes amid geopolitical fractures heightened in Gaza, coupled with the ongoing tension on the African continent and Ukraine.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show ahead of the summit, Emmanuel Matambo, Research Director at the Centre for Africa-China Studies, University of Johannesburg said the BRICS summit will consist of a “host of issues” since there are myriad outstanding matters to be addressed.

“The first issue is the Russia/Ukrainian war for more than two years now and this will serve as the backdrop of what will unfold at the BRICS summit. It will also be the first time the additional new members will join in on the BRICS summit, being Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” said Matambo.

Photo: BRICS News/X