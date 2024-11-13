Tension in Lebanon continue to escalate, resulting in dozens of casualties

By Kouthar Sambo

The aftermath of an Israeli massacre in the village of Almat, central Lebanon, can be seen in videos and images making the rounds on social media as several children are among the victims. This comes as Palestinian media depicted casualties following an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the village of Debaal in the Tyre district, southern Lebanon on Tuesday – a reality faced by hundreds of Lebanese.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, a journalist, Sara Talih Matar, based in Lebanon, said the Israeli occupation forces are attacking Lebanon consistently.

“The Israeli airstrikes are targeting schools in Lebanon as well, where a vigil was held for a student who was killed in the airstrike near the south of Beirut, where students were heard shouting, living harrowing moments of the airstrike. The parents then rushed to their rescue to collect their children and take them home.”

“We are still living in this horrible situation even after the United States (US) elections – even though they discussed a solution, it seems they are just talking and that it’s just words and speeches,” added Matar.

*Take a listen further as she delves into the latets on this matter.

Photo: QudsNen/X