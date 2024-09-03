Ten dead in bus accident on Van Rhyns pass as authorities probe Cause

By Ragheema Mclean

A bus accident on Van Rhyns Pass near Vredendal in the Western Cape has claimed the lives of ten people. The bus, carrying 44 workers from Keimoes to Ceres, rolled off the pass on Monday afternoon, resulting in multiple casualties.

SAPS Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that 29 victims were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, while ten victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.

“Police members and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where they were actively involved in the rescue operation that followed,” Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi said that Van Rhynsdorp police have registered a case of culpable homicide, and investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Western Cape MEC for Mobility Isaac Sileku said that the individuals involved in the accident were construction workers who were working with solar panels.

“Unfortunately, we still don’t know the reason as to why the driver lost control of the bus, but what you can see in terms of the way the pass is designed, it’s a downward slope. Coming down the pass, you need to be very careful and cautious,” Sileku said.

Sileku highlighted the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the details of why the driver lost control, noting that this is not the first time an accident has occurred on Van Rhyns Pass.

“This raises a lot of questions as to what government can do to minimize deaths on this pass,” he added. “We will work with the provincial Department of Infrastructure to explore possibilities for minimizing accidents in this area. There is a great concern, and this must be dealt with,” Sileku stated.

