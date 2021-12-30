Teenage suspect arrested over gang-related murder of Belhar toddler, 2

Anti-gang unit members have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of two-year-old Uthmaan Taliep, who was struck by a bullet during a gang shooting in Belhar on Monday evening.

Police investigations led detectives to Hout Bay where the suspect was found. According to spokesperson, Capt FC van Wyk, the teenager may be linked to another shooting incident in the area and is due to appear in court once charged.

It comes amid heightened calls to tackle gang violence which has claimed the lives of many children on the Cape Flats, in areas including Lavender Hill, Hanover Park, Delft, and Manenberg.