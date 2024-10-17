Teen arrested for murder of Stellenbosch university student

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of a Stellenbosch University (SU) student.

The victim, a first-year Bachelor of Science (BSc) student, was found with a fatal stab wound to his neck on Borcherd Road in Stellenbosch on Wednesday (16 October).

Police Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated, “Police members attended to a complaint of a murder and upon arrival on the scene they found the victim with a stab wound to his neck. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel.”

“According to reports the victim was found by a security guard who was doing patrols. The motive for the attack forms part of the police investigation.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrates’ Court on murder charges.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch University has expressed deep shock and sadness over the loss of the student.

SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Learning and Teaching, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath, conveyed condolences to the family.

“The loss of a precious young life, especially under such tragic circumstances, always comes as a great shock to the University community. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and classmates at this extremely difficult moment of loss. We wish them all the strength during this difficult period of grieving and would like them to know that they have the support of the SU community.”

The university has urged the community to respect the privacy of the student’s family as they grieve. Students in need of support are encouraged to reach out to the university’s 24-hour Crisis Service for counselling.

VOC News

Photo: @StellenboschUni/X