Tears Flow as Pilgrims Gather on Arafah for Sacred Day of Hajj

Pilgrims from around the world have gathered in their millions on the plains of Arafah on Thursday morning (5 June) as Yawmul Arafah, the most sacred day of the Hajj pilgrimage, gets underway.

Speaking to VOC News live from Arafah, Sheikh Ebrahim Gabriels, Imam at Al-Masjidur Rawbie and director of the Al Quds Foundation SA, confirmed that all South African hujaaj (pilgrims) have arrived safely, describing an atmosphere filled with deep spiritual emotion.

“All the South African Hujaaj have arrived on Arafah. Alhamdulilah (All praise be to God), the big day has arrived; the main event has arrived. I want to say this with emotion – this is the greatness and the spirit of this Ummah. We are so far away, but all the Muslims around the world are connected today, all making duah (prayer) for the Hujaaj, and we really appreciate it.”

Sheikh Gabriels said the emotion and spiritual energy on the plains are beyond words.

“This is the day that everybody has been looking forward to, the biggest day of their lives – the day that Allah (SWT) has promised to forgive all their sins.”

He called on Muslims back home and around the globe to embrace the blessings of this day, even if they are not physically present.

“As the Hujaaj are making tawbah here on Arafah (repentance), you must also make tawbah and cry in front of Allah, as He will forgive you. We are going to make duah for all the Muslimeen. And for those who have not yet been – I want to motivate you: make your intention. This is an open invitation that was given by Allah.”

The Day of Arafah marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and is regarded as the pinnacle of spiritual rebirth and divine mercy.

It precedes Eid al-Adha, which will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Friday (6 June), while South African Muslims will observe Eid on Saturday (7 June).

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: @Alhamdhulillaah/X