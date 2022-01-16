Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Teams deployed after lightning strike causes fire

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
        more 

The Table Mountain National Park has appealed to residents to be vigilant as the Fire Danger Index (FDI) for the greater Cape Town area is high.

It comes as mopping up operations are underway following a fire on the mountains above Simons Town. Several services have been deployed to Matroosberg mountain in De Doorns, where a lightning strike caused a fire on Friday evening. The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services confirmed that various ground teams are on scene. Fresh teams were brought in by helicopter to navigate the terrain this morning. Active firefighting will continue alongside mopping up operations in the areas where the fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported and there is currently no threat to life or property,

 


Share this article
        more 
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.