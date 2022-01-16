Teams deployed after lightning strike causes fire

The Table Mountain National Park has appealed to residents to be vigilant as the Fire Danger Index (FDI) for the greater Cape Town area is high.

It comes as mopping up operations are underway following a fire on the mountains above Simons Town. Several services have been deployed to Matroosberg mountain in De Doorns, where a lightning strike caused a fire on Friday evening. The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services confirmed that various ground teams are on scene. Fresh teams were brought in by helicopter to navigate the terrain this morning. Active firefighting will continue alongside mopping up operations in the areas where the fire has been contained. No injuries have been reported and there is currently no threat to life or property,