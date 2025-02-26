Teacher stay-away causes no disruptions in the Western Cape

Following the news that circulated on social media about a teacher stay-away on Wednesday morning, no major disruptions have been reported.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial Secretary Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) said the stay-away is to highlight the plight of so many teachers who were affected by the budget cuts.

“We are embarking on action against the decision of provincial government and the amnesty of education to dismiss almost 3000 educators at the end of last year,” he added.

