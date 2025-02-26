More VOCFM News

Teacher stay-away causes no disruptions in the Western Cape

Following the news that circulated on social media about a teacher stay-away on Wednesday morning, no major disruptions have been reported.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Malvern De Bruyn, Provincial Secretary Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) said the stay-away is to highlight the plight of so many teachers who were affected by the budget cuts.

“We are embarking on action against the decision of provincial government and the amnesty of education to dismiss almost 3000 educators at the end of last year,” he added.

Image: Pixabay

Listen to full audio below:

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app