Taxi Task Team Urges Calm as CATA and CODETA Prepare for Fresh Talks

The City’s Minibus Taxi Task Team convened a special meeting on Thursday, 12 June, in response to ongoing conflict between operators in Somerset West and Mfuleni—a dispute that has already claimed eight lives.

The victims, all taxi operators affiliated with the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), were killed in a series of violent incidents in Mfuleni, Lwandle, and Langa over recent weeks.

Rob Quintas, the City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, described the meeting as constructive:

“Resolving this complex matter is a process, and stakeholder representatives have committed to continue discussions to find a solution over the next week,” said Quintas.

“The immediate priority is to see services and calm restored in both Somerset West and Mfuleni precincts while solutions are sought.”

Speaking to VOC News, South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) and CODETA spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana expressed cautious optimism that the talks could bring an end to the cycle of deadly violence in Cape Town’s taxi sector.

“It was agreed that CATA and CODETA regional executives must meet today [Friday, 13 June],” said Tumana.

“Then on Tuesday [17 June], they will address the affected associations in Somerset West and Mfuleni to directly tackle the disputes between the two associations.”

Authorities and stakeholders have called on all parties to remain calm and committed to peaceful dialogue as negotiations continue.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock