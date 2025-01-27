More VOCFM News

Tasneem Solomons named Sportswoman of the Year at Provincial Awards

Earlier this month, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport hosted the 2024 Provincial Sport Awards, celebrating the achievements of athletes across the province. Among the standout winners was Tasneem Solomons from Bonteheuwel, who earned the prestigious title of Sportswoman of the Year.

Solomons, a professional pool player with over 20 years of experience, made history last year as South Africa’s first World Eightball Pool Federation Ultimate Pool Women’s Champion.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Solomons expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, “I feel very blessed and grateful, with a lot of mixed emotions. I feel like nothing would have been possible without the Almighty. So, I am grateful for all the blessings.”

Reflecting on the challenges she has faced in her sport, Solomons noted the lack of support in the past, especially when she had to self-fund her participation in the World Eightball Pool tournament. However, she remains optimistic about the future.

“I see a few changes, and I am working towards making a change for everyone, not just myself but for everyone out there, especially our youth. But there is still a struggle with funding,” she explained.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: Supplied

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

